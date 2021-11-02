Golf tournament benefitting ACCESS of Wilmington sees impressive turnout

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Intracoastal Realty & Vance Young Team held their ALLSTAR Golf Tournament Tuesday benefiting ACCESS of Wilmington. The golf tournament was held at the Country Club of Landfall.

ACCESS of Wilmington is an organization working to help those with disabilities participate in sports or other recreational activities.

“After 2020 everybody was basically stuck inside, all the fundraisers ACCESS did were all virtual. There was no Miracle League, all the programs went virtual and this year was kind of like, we wanted to do something to let people get out and have a good time,” said John Smist, ACCESS’s Executive Director.

About 80 people played in the tournament today.

For more information about ACCESS, click here.

