Get Fit with 6 November Challenge

November challenge inner thigh workout
November challenge inner thigh workout(Source: WECT)
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The focus for this month’s challenge is inner thighs but the exercises will also help with balance and flexibility and you will feel them in your outer thighs, glutes, and hamstrings.

Soccer Side Pulses

- stand with feet should width apart

- lift right leg with toes pointed

- short pulses over the left foot

- use a chair or tabletop for balance if needed

- switch legs and repeat

- for more resistance add ankle weights

Side Squats

- stand with feet wider than should width

- squat down while pressing hips back

- lunge to one side pushing thru your glute

- don’t let your knee go past the toe

- switch sides and repeat

Lying Leg Lifts

- lie down on right side, use your arm to prop you up

- left leg is bent behind your right leg

- keep right foot flexed

- raise your left arm, raise your right foot bringing it toward your left hand trying to bring them together

Modification for Lying Leg Lifts

- if lying on your side hurts your hip, don;t prop your arm up by lay down on your side

- cross your right leg over the left leg

- lift the left leg in short pulses

Weekend exercises

Squat jumps, side to side jumps, and high knees

Get Fit with 6: November Challenge
Get Fit with 6: November Challenge(Source: WECT)

