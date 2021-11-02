Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Former mayor and current mayor vie for votes in Wilmington mayoral race

By Ann McAdams
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s an office they’ve both held before. Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo is trying to fend off a challenge from former Mayor Harper Peterson in the race to lead the City of Wilmington.

Saffo is now the longest serving mayor in Wilmington’s history. The local real estate agent was born and raised here by first generation Americans, and started his political career as a city councilman in 2003. In 2007, Saffo was appointed to serve as Wilmington mayor, and he’s won six straight elections in the years that followed to keep that seat.

Peterson, a local business owner, served as Mayor of Wilmington from 2001 to 2003, after spending a number of years on Wilmington City Council. He’s run for mayor three times since then, losing to Spence Broadhurst in 2003 and 2005 and then to Saffo in 2007. But Peterson served on a much larger platform recently, as a State Senator. He unseated Sen. Michael Lee in 2018, only to have Lee take that seat back the next election. Both elections were extremely close.

The mayor’s race is non-partisan, but it’s worth noting that Saffo and Peterson are both Democrats who share some of the same support base. Peterson has been characterized as the more progressive candidate of the two, with Saffo considered to be more moderate.

Peterson says managing the rapid growth of Wilmington is his top priority.

“We can no longer be complacent in our policy-making. The stakes are simply too high. We have often overwhelmed our infrastructure, our schools, our utilities and our roadways. We have lost our once pervasive tree canopy and clean waterways, lost almost all green space not designated a park, and put our air and water at greater risk of pollution,” Peterson announced

Saffo says he is an advocate for affordable housing, the environment, and public safety. He’s presided over city council at a time when Wilmington has experienced tremendous growth, and much of downtown has been revitalized and transformed. During his time in charge, Riverfront Park and Live Oak Bank Pavilion have been completed, as has the Cross City Trail.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed after church van rolls over multiple times in Brunswick County crash
Garrett Christopher Rogers
Leland man accused of raping woman at gunpoint after meeting on dating app, deputies say
Road work generic
NCDOT: Wilmington intersection to be converted to all-way stop on Tuesday
Jaquante Hakeem Williams
Man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for shootings at Smithfield Foods
Pender County Sheriff's Office
‘It’s not a game:’ Law enforcement sends stern warning to report, not repost school threats

Latest News

Timothy Iannone
Man charged in 1996 rape case
N.C. Court of Appeals overturns denial of special-use permit for Lendire Road development
A school bus driver died Tuesday morning when a bus overturned in Henderson County, according...
N.C. school bus driver dies when bus overturns with students onboard
An ambulance was involved in a three-car collision in downtown Wilmington.
Ambulance involved in 3-car wreck in downtown Wilmington