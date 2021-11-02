Former mayor and current mayor vie for votes in Wilmington mayoral race

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s an office they’ve both held before. Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo is trying to fend off a challenge from former Mayor Harper Peterson in the race to lead the City of Wilmington.

Saffo is now the longest serving mayor in Wilmington’s history. The local real estate agent was born and raised here by first generation Americans, and started his political career as a city councilman in 2003. In 2007, Saffo was appointed to serve as Wilmington mayor, and he’s won six straight elections in the years that followed to keep that seat.

Peterson, a local business owner, served as Mayor of Wilmington from 2001 to 2003, after spending a number of years on Wilmington City Council. He’s run for mayor three times since then, losing to Spence Broadhurst in 2003 and 2005 and then to Saffo in 2007. But Peterson served on a much larger platform recently, as a State Senator. He unseated Sen. Michael Lee in 2018, only to have Lee take that seat back the next election. Both elections were extremely close.

The mayor’s race is non-partisan, but it’s worth noting that Saffo and Peterson are both Democrats who share some of the same support base. Peterson has been characterized as the more progressive candidate of the two, with Saffo considered to be more moderate.

Peterson says managing the rapid growth of Wilmington is his top priority.

“We can no longer be complacent in our policy-making. The stakes are simply too high. We have often overwhelmed our infrastructure, our schools, our utilities and our roadways. We have lost our once pervasive tree canopy and clean waterways, lost almost all green space not designated a park, and put our air and water at greater risk of pollution,” Peterson announced

Saffo says he is an advocate for affordable housing, the environment, and public safety. He’s presided over city council at a time when Wilmington has experienced tremendous growth, and much of downtown has been revitalized and transformed. During his time in charge, Riverfront Park and Live Oak Bank Pavilion have been completed, as has the Cross City Trail.

