First Alert Forecast: shots of big fall chill on the way

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a gorgeous Election Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. Enjoy crisp sunshine, fresh northerly breezes, and mild afternoon high temperatures mainly in the middle 70s. When the polls close in the evening, readings ought to be diving through the 60s under continued clear skies.

Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature two shots of fall chill. The first dose will hit Wednesday with high temperatures barely in the 60s and no showers. The second bout carries a modest risk of a shower and could pin high temperatures as low as the 50s late this week and this weekend! Nights will be nippy too but, for now, frost is not explicitly in the forecast.

Catch all these details and more details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into this young month ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Last note: Tropical Storm Wanda will continue to swirl harmlessly over open North Atlantic waters this week. No Carolina threats!

