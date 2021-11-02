Face coverings now voluntary for employees, visitors at most Brunswick Co. government facilities

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The use of face coverings is voluntary for employees and visitors inside most Brunswick County government buildings and facilities, county officials announced Tuesday.

Face coverings will still be required in county clinical settings that offer health care services as required under federal regulations.

“The updated policy takes into account declining trends in new cases and testing positivity rates among Brunswick County residents,” anews release states. “Meanwhile, vaccination trends continue to rise, with 62% of residents vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 59% considered fully vaccinated—one of the higher vaccination rates in our region and state.

“This updated policy is for county government buildings only. Other organizations within Brunswick County may have their own face covering policies in place. Individuals who are not yet fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are still encouraged to wear face coverings in all public settings per CDC and NCDHHS health guidance.”

Brunswick County Health Services continues to schedule appointments for those 12 and up who need the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, third additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for the immunocompromised, and booster vaccines of all three vaccine types for eligible individuals. For more information on eligibility requirements and to book an appointment click here.

“Following CDC approval, vaccine eligibility will also soon become available for children aged 5 to 11. Individuals are encouraged to sign up for Brunswick County updates for an announcement when appointments become available for this age group,” the news release states.

