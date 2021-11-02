Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Face coverings now voluntary for employees, visitors at most Brunswick Co. government facilities

Face masks
Face masks(WRDW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The use of face coverings is voluntary for employees and visitors inside most Brunswick County government buildings and facilities, county officials announced Tuesday.

Face coverings will still be required in county clinical settings that offer health care services as required under federal regulations.

“The updated policy takes into account declining trends in new cases and testing positivity rates among Brunswick County residents,” anews release states. “Meanwhile, vaccination trends continue to rise, with 62% of residents vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 59% considered fully vaccinated—one of the higher vaccination rates in our region and state.

“This updated policy is for county government buildings only. Other organizations within Brunswick County may have their own face covering policies in place. Individuals who are not yet fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are still encouraged to wear face coverings in all public settings per CDC and NCDHHS health guidance.”

Brunswick County Health Services continues to schedule appointments for those 12 and up who need the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, third additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for the immunocompromised, and booster vaccines of all three vaccine types for eligible individuals. For more information on eligibility requirements and to book an appointment click here.

“Following CDC approval, vaccine eligibility will also soon become available for children aged 5 to 11. Individuals are encouraged to sign up for Brunswick County updates for an announcement when appointments become available for this age group,” the news release states.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Christopher Rogers
Leland man accused of raping woman at gunpoint after meeting on dating app, deputies say
2 killed after church van rolls over multiple times in Brunswick County crash
Road work generic
NCDOT: Wilmington intersection to be converted to all-way stop on Tuesday
Jaquante Hakeem Williams
Man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for shootings at Smithfield Foods
Wilmington based SQUEAK has been acquired by new owners who hope to get the cleaning products...
Wilmington cleaning product company acquired, new owners have national plans

Latest News

Brunswick County to add eight new EMS positions to keep up with call increase
Brunswick County seeks to fill EMS positions
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,096 new coronavirus cases, 1,211 hospitalizations
November 2021 marks 15 years since a tornado struck Columbus County claiming the lives of eight...
Blood drive will honor lives lost in 2006 Riegelwood tornado
A Healthy Minds Survey conducted across 36 U.S. colleges in fall 2020 showed increased reported...
University of North Carolina System awards nearly $1 million mental health grants