Election Day 2021: The Latest

Vote 2021
Vote 2021
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Absentee and early voting numbers are starting to roll in Tuesday night.

At 7:30 p.m., Bill Saffo was leading Harper Peterson, 6,108-3,202, in the Wilmington mayoral race.

In the early going for the three open Wilmington City Council seats, Clifford Barnett (4,450), Paul Lawler (4,373) and Luke Waddell (4,225) are leading the way with Charlie Rivenbark (4,211) a close fourth.

For the latest election numbers, click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

