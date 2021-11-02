Eights candidates running for three seats on Wilmington City Council

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three seats are up for grabs on the Wilmington City Council Tuesday.

Two incumbents and six challengers are vying for the three open seats. The winners will serve the city for a four-year term.

Because the city is governed by a non-partisan city council, this race is based more on the issues facing the city. In the midst of a pandemic, the region’s unprecedented growth and violent crime on city streets, strong leadership is needed now more than ever before.

Candidate Clifford Barnett is one of the two incumbents vying for re- election after completing his first term. If he wins the seat again, he aims to help the city manage growth, create better jobs, develop better public transpiration options, and make affordable housing a priority. As the Pastor of the Warner Temple AME Zion Church, he’s also aims to grow partnerships in the community.

Charlie Rivenbark is the second incumbent up for re-election. He was born and raised in New Hanover County and has served five terms on city council, having been elected first in 1993. Rivenbark has owned and operated several local restaurants and has a background in commercial real estate. Should he win the seat, his goal is to create job opportunities, affordable homes and ensure safe neighborhoods.

Candidate Luke Waddell is a small business owner and local entrepreneur. Should he be elected to the council, he would like to curb violent crime, bring economic prosperity, and ensure the city’s growth remains sustainable.

While local restaurant owner Jonathan Uzcategui is originally from Venezuela, he says he’s running in an effort to give back to the Wilmington community. He aims to help small businesses be successful, bring new companies to the city, solve problems facing law enforcement and ensure the city’s infrastructure can handle the growth. He says he plans to donate his entire city council salary to local nonprofits.

This election will be the third run at a council seat for Paul Lawler. His top priorities include managing the region’s growth and creating more jobs for people in Wilmington, as he believes economic prosperity would solve many of the region’s issues. Lawler is a retired accountant and North Carolina native that moved to the region in 2007.

Phillip White aims to tackle addiction, affordable housing, and environmental sustainable growth in the Port City should he win the council seat. White has a background in business analytics and recently started his own business in the area. He says his family has no history of politics, but he wants to serve the city to be a voice for hard working Wilmingtonians.

Joel Brookins is a Marine veteran. His website says he hopes to build a safe city that is able to manage its growth, while still preserving Port City history and making sure new projects don’t marginalize existing residents.

Angie Ulmer is the final candidate running for city council. She aims to improve Wilmington’s social infrastructure, ensure protections for the LGBTQ community and improve wages. She is endorsed by New Hanover For All.

