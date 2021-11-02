Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Music teacher wants special percussion instrument for students

By Frances Weller
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The band director at Trask Middle School knows his students love music. What he says they don’t know is the different sound they’ll get with temple blocks, a unique percussion instrument.

“Temple blocks have a very specific timbre (think of the clopping of horse hooves on the pavement), and no other instruments can substitute this sound,” Black says on the DonorsChoose website, an online charity that helps teachers teachers get funding for school project.

At the beginning of his mission, Black needed $465 to be fully funded. He now needs $365.

“Temple blocks are an integral part of a concert band percussion section, and our band does not currently own a set of temple blocks,” Black says on his DonorsChoose page. “This lack of instrumentation prevents us from performing repertoire that would benefit the entire band.”

If you would like to donate to Mr. Black’s project, click here.

