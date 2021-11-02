Senior Connect
Bucs, Wildcats, Eagles among first round winners in first round of boys’ soccer playoffs

New Hanover, Laney, Pender and East Bladen are among the first round winners from the boys'...
By Jon Evans
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Top-seeded New Hanover High School led several area boys soccer teams in advancing into the second round of the state playoffs.

The #1 seed Wildcats disposed of #32 Pine Forest 4-0. Laney High School, seeded 20th in 4A, defeated East Chapel Hill to move into the next round. 11th-seeded Ashley lost to #22 Enloe 4-0, and #18 Hoggard lost 3-2 on penalty kicks to #15 Wake Forest.

Also in the 4A bracket, 12th seeded Green Hope ended the season for the Topsail Pirates, beating the 21st seeds by a 7-0 score.

In the 3A bracket, #2 seed Croatan shut out 31st-seeded South Brunswick 8-0. In 2A, #17 St. Pauls defeated #16 Wallace-Rose Hill 1-0 in a battle of the Bulldogs. East Bladen, seeded #22, defeated Research Triangle 4-1 to move into round two. Other winners included Heidi Trask, the ninth-seeds, defeating #24 East Duplin 4-0, and 5th-saeeded James Kenan blasting #28 Pasquotank 10-1.

In the 1A first round games, #5 Southside ended the season for the #28 East Columbus Gators 7-0, and #10 Pender advanced by beating Clover Garden 5-1.

You can check the updated playoffs brackets on the North Carolina High School Athletic Association website by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

