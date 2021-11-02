Bucs, Wildcats, Eagles among first round winners in first round of boys’ soccer playoffs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Top-seeded New Hanover High School led several area boys soccer teams in advancing into the second round of the state playoffs.

The #1 seed Wildcats disposed of #32 Pine Forest 4-0. Laney High School, seeded 20th in 4A, defeated East Chapel Hill to move into the next round. 11th-seeded Ashley lost to #22 Enloe 4-0, and #18 Hoggard lost 3-2 on penalty kicks to #15 Wake Forest.

Also in the 4A bracket, 12th seeded Green Hope ended the season for the Topsail Pirates, beating the 21st seeds by a 7-0 score.

In the 3A bracket, #2 seed Croatan shut out 31st-seeded South Brunswick 8-0. In 2A, #17 St. Pauls defeated #16 Wallace-Rose Hill 1-0 in a battle of the Bulldogs. East Bladen, seeded #22, defeated Research Triangle 4-1 to move into round two. Other winners included Heidi Trask, the ninth-seeds, defeating #24 East Duplin 4-0, and 5th-saeeded James Kenan blasting #28 Pasquotank 10-1.

In the 1A first round games, #5 Southside ended the season for the #28 East Columbus Gators 7-0, and #10 Pender advanced by beating Clover Garden 5-1.

You can check the updated playoffs brackets on the North Carolina High School Athletic Association website by clicking here.

