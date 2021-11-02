Bladen County Hospital updates its visitation policies

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - A modified visitation policy at Bladen County Hospital went into effect Tuesday, November 2, at noon.

The key updates are that patients may have no more than two visitors at a time from noon until 8 p.m. and visitors must be at least 12 years old. Visitors may come and go during that time frame, and one visitor may stay overnight unless a specific restriction applies.

The mask mandate will remain in place for all visitors and patients in all Cape Fear Valley Health facilities and will be strictly enforced.

Before entry to the hospital is permitted, all visitors will be screened with a verbal questionnaire and temperature scan.

The following restrictions also apply in certain parts of the facility where applicable:

• Surgery and procedural patients will be allowed one visitor in the pre-op area, but two visitors may wait in the surgical waiting room if arriving with the patient. Additionally, surgery patients may have one visitor in the Post-Anesthesia Care Unit if they are waiting to be admitted to the hospital. Once a surgery patient or procedural patient has been admitted, two visitors can go with the patient to their room.

• Inpatients awaiting surgery or a procedure may have the standard number of visitors during visiting hours. Additionally, one support person may stay with the patient overnight and remain until the patient is taken to surgery

• In the Emergency Department, one visitor at a time will be allowed once the patient is placed in a private treatment room.

• Labor and Delivery patients are allowed 3 support persons with the patient (one of which may include a doula), all of whom must be at least 16 years old. No other visitors are allowed. Support persons are not allowed to switch with other people, and they cannot leave and return.

• In the Family Centered Care Unit, there may be one support person to spend the night. The support person must be over the age of 16 and may come and go. Patients may have their children visit, if the children are 12 years and older. There is a maximum of 3 visitors at one time who may also come and go.

• Pediatrics and the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit will allow one overnight parent or legal guardian at a time, with additional visitors from noon to 8 p.m. There may be only two visitors in the room at a time. After 8 p.m., only one parent/legal guardian may be present. All visitors to Pediatric units must be age 12 or older, and may visit only if accompanied by a parent/adult who I s18 years of age or older. This person assumes responsibility for them at all times.

• In the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, two banded visitors and 4 other designated visitors are allowed, and they must have their names identified at the secretary desk. They can visit at any time, but only 2 visitors are allowed at the bedside at any one time. These visitors may come and go. There is no space to allow for overnight stays. Siblings can visit on Saturday and Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; but must be older than 12 years old and without any signs of illness.

• Oncology and Oncology clinics will allow up to two visitors at a time, with the exception of the chemotherapy area, where space constraints and immunocompromised patients do not allow for visitation.

• Non-COVID End of Life patients who are actively passing are allowed up to four visitors with two visitors at a time. COVID patients at End of Life are allowed a one (1) time visit for 4 immediate family members only with a maximum time of four (4) hours. In certain family circumstances, compassionate exceptions for End of Life patients may be considered at the discretion of the Nursing Supervisor.

• COVID-19 patients will be allowed two visitors per day from 4-8 p.m., and all visitors must wear the required PPE, including an N95 mask. Visitors to COVID-19 patients will not be allowed to return the same day after they leave.

