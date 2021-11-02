Bladen County deputy indicted on assault charge

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested following his indictment on an assault charge.

Michael Hal Shaw II, 39, was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center Tuesday morning after he was indicted by a Bladen County grand jury Monday on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office.

Shaw was given a $100,000 bond and his next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 29.

The alleged incident was investigated by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, according to the spokesperson.

When reached for comment Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office declined to provide additional information and deferred all questions to the District Attorney’s Office.

Similarly, a spokesperson for the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment about Shaw’s arrest, also deferring to the District Attorney’s Office.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office also declined to provide public information regarding Shaw’s employment history.

WECT continues to follow up with the District Attorney’s Office for more details about this incident.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.