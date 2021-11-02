Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Ambulance involved in 3-car wreck in downtown Wilmington

An ambulance was involved in a three-car collision in downtown Wilmington.
An ambulance was involved in a three-car collision in downtown Wilmington.(Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An ambulance was involved in a three-car wreck in downtown Wilmington Tuesday morning.

According to New Hanover County Dispatch, the collision occurred at Third and Harnett streets. A spokesperson for Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center confirmed the EMS vehicle was involved.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the wreck. The scene was cleared by law enforcement around 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Garrett Christopher Rogers
Leland man accused of raping woman at gunpoint after meeting on dating app, deputies say
2 killed after church van rolls over multiple times in Brunswick County crash
Road work generic
NCDOT: Wilmington intersection to be converted to all-way stop on Tuesday
Jaquante Hakeem Williams
Man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for shootings at Smithfield Foods
Wilmington based SQUEAK has been acquired by new owners who hope to get the cleaning products...
Wilmington cleaning product company acquired, new owners have national plans

Latest News

November challenge inner thigh workout
Get Fit with 6 November Challenge
New Hanover, Laney, Pender and East Bladen are among the first round winners from the boys'...
Bucs, Wildcats, Eagles among first round winners in first round of boys’ soccer playoffs
After a recent spike in school threats, parents are concerned they are being left in the dark.
In light of recent school threats, some parents concerned over lack of communication
Parents express concern about lack of communication during threats to schools
Parents express concern about lack of communication during threats to schools