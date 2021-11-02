Ambulance involved in 3-car wreck in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An ambulance was involved in a three-car wreck in downtown Wilmington Tuesday morning.

According to New Hanover County Dispatch, the collision occurred at Third and Harnett streets. A spokesperson for Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center confirmed the EMS vehicle was involved.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the wreck. The scene was cleared by law enforcement around 9 a.m.

