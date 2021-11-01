Senior Connect
Silver Alert issued for missing Bladen County man

An image of Eugene Jerome Hester from a previous Silver Alert.
An image of Eugene Jerome Hester from a previous Silver Alert.
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Bladen County man who is considered endangered.

Eugene Jerome Hester, 64, was last seen in the 900 block of Peanut Plant Road in Elizabethtown, according to officials.

He was last seen wearing a blue coat, black sweat pants, and black slip-on shoes.

Hester is five-foot-six, weighs 220 pounds, with short white hair and green/blue eyes.

Hester is believed to be suffering from some form of cognitive impairment.

If you have any information, contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-8141.

