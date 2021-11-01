NHC commissioners proclaim November as month to remember 1898 massacre and coup

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution remembering the events of the 1898 massacre and coup d’état in Wilmington, at a meeting Monday, by proclaiming the month of November as a period of mourning, commemoration and reflection.

The proclamation is intended to encourage people to learn about the history of the massacre and coup, mourn the lives lost, and remember the resiliency of the African American community in the wake of the violence.

Leaders hope it will provide opportunities for people to reflect on ways they can improve the community and make it a better place for all.

To commemorate the 123rd anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’état, a series of events will be held around the county from November 1-10.

The commemoration will begin November 1 with the NHC Board of Commissioners signing a proclamation announcing the month of November as 1898 Commemoration Month. (WECT)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.