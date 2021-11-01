Senior Connect
NCDOT: Wilmington intersection to be converted to all-way stop on Tuesday

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new traffic pattern will be installed and implemented at a Wilmington intersection on Tuesday, weather permitting.

Beginning Tuesday morning, N.C. Department of Transportation crews will convert the intersection of White Road and Sun Coast Drive into an all-way stop. Stop signs and pavement markings will be installed on White Drive.

The decision was based on a safety review and crash patterns.

Crews are expected to be finished with the conversion by early afternoon.

Drivers in this area should be alert for crews working and prepare for the new traffic design.

