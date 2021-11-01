Senior Connect
Man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for shootings at Smithfield Foods

Jaquante Hakeem Williams
Jaquante Hakeem Williams(Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladen County man was sentenced to more than 15 years in jail in connection to a 2019 shooting at Smithfield Foods.

Jaquante Hakeem Williams was given a sentence of 188 to 250 months in prison for two counts of attempted murder Monday, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

“The shooting at the Smithfield plant was a senseless act of workplace violence deserving of maximum justice,” said District Attorney Jon David. “I commend investigators with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office for conducting a comprehensive investigation and for providing the evidence to secure this conviction.”

On Nov. 21, 2019, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at the Smithfield Foods processing facility in Tar Heel.

“The defendant was a contract employee who entered the administrative building around 12:14 a.m.,” the DA’s Office stated in a news release. “He proceeded to shoot employee Anthony Ratley three times. A second victim named Marleni Simiona Gonzalez Velazquez was also shot. The defendant then fled the scene and discarded his handgun.

“Deputies responded to the call and found the defendant matched the description provided by the victims and witnesses. Law enforcement through a thorough investigation were able to locate the defendant who then surrendered to law enforcement. The victims both had to be flown by helicopters for treatment of their injuries.”

