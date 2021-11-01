First Alert Forecast: a warm and dry trend kicks off November

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday and first day of November to you! Your First Alert Forecast

this evening features continued healthy sun intervals with slim-to-none rain chances, and gradually relaxing breezes. Overnight lows should bottom out in the chilly 40s and 50s. It’s a consistent pattern for you to grab a jacket as you head out the door each morning.

Temperatures will crest in the seasonable lower 70s through the middle of the week before dropping to the 60s toward week’s end. Eventually, rain odds start to sneak up by the end of the week... Catch details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into the new month with a chillier ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Lastly, the more than three week stretch of quiet weather in the tropics broke this weekend as a system named Wanda formed in the central Atlantic. The good news: the Carolinas face no threats. Another disorganized storm system southwest of the Cabo Verde islands has a chance of development before strong upper level winds eliminate those odds by midweek.

