First Alert Forecast: November opens dry with seasonable temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Monday and happy first day of November to you! Your First Alert Forecast features healthy sun intervals to start the month with slim-to-none rain chances, and gradually relaxing breezes. Temperatures will crest in the seasonable lower 70s through the middle of the week before dropping to the 60s toward week’s end. Overnight lows should bottom out in the chilly 40s and 50s. It’s a consistent pattern for you to grab a jacket as you head out the door each morning.

Eventually, rain odds start to sneak up by the end of the week... Catch details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into the new month with a chillier ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Lastly, the more than three week stretch of quiet weather in the tropics broke this weekend as a system named Wanda formed in the central Atlantic. The good news: the Carolinas face no threats. Another disorganized storm system southwest of the Cabo Verde islands has a chance of development before strong upper level winds eliminate those odds by midweek.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.