Dosher names Holland as new Chief Medical Officer

Family medicine physician G. Thomas Holland, MD, has been appointed as Dosher Memorial Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer.(Dosher Memorial Hospital)
By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Family medicine physician G. Thomas Holland, MD, has been appointed as Dosher Memorial Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer.

“Dr. Holland will transition into this role, where he will work closely with Dosher Medical Staff leaders and other physicians to expand hospital and community health initiatives, upon Dr. Brad Hilaman’s retirement this fall,” Dosher announced in a press release Monday.

Holland has served as a staff physician at Dosher Memorial Hospital for more than 23 years,

“Dr. Holland has been a very active member of our medical staff for over two decades, serving in several leadership positions, and he is the right physician to provide strategic direction for the future of our organization,” said Hilaman.

Holland was Dosher’s Chief of Staff from 2009-2011, served as the Director of the Dosher Skilled Nursing Center from 2000-2013, spent six years as a member of the Dosher Medical Executive Committee and currently is serving as the Chair of the hospital’s Credentials Committee.

“Dr. Holland has been a champion of our patients, community, and our hospital,” said Lynda Stanley, President of Dosher Memorial Hospital. “We have unreserved confidence that he will provide medical oversight and program development that is fully aligned with the core values of our organization.”

