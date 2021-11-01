Senior Connect
Blood drive will honor lives lost in 2006 Riegelwood tornado

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Weather Alert Wednesday Blood Drive will be held Wednesday November 17 at Lowes Home Improvement store in Monkey Junction to honor the victims of the Riegelwood tornado.

November 2021 marks 15 years since a tornado struck Columbus County claiming the lives of eight people.

First Alert Weather meteorologists will be on hand from noon until 6 p.m. to give tips and answer questions to help people be better prepared for severe weather.

Show your First Alert Weather app for a chance to win a weather radio.

Appointments are limited so register now at wect.com/strong.

