2 killed after church van rolls over multiple times in Brunswick County crash

By WECT Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two men were killed and four others injured after their church van was struck by a pickup truck in Brunswick County over the weekend, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 8 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Little Macedonia Road and N.C. 211 (Green Swamp Road) in Supply.

Antwomar Stevenson, 32, of Supply, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado when he pulled out at the intersection and struck the van in the rear, causing it to roll over several times.

Kimber Smitherman, 69, of Dobson, who was ejected from the van, and John Natzle, 66, of Westfield, both died at the scene. The driver of the van was airlifted while three other occupants were taken by ambulance to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Stevenson was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers have charged him with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield causing serious injury.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to Highway Patrol.

The church van was from Freedom & Liberty Worship Center out of Pilot Mountain, North Carolina. In a Facebook post Sunday, the church announced that it would hold a celebration of life service on Wednesday for Smitherman and Natzle.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

