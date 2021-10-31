Senior Connect
Two from Columbus County killed in Greensboro shooting

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Greensboro police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting as a homicide after two victims died from their injuries yesterday.

According to a report from NBC affiliate WXII, police identified Delorion Deshawn Smith, 19, from Whiteville and Kwashawn Jaleek Tyson, 20, from Chadbourn as the victims who died in the shooting. A third victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Brice Street and Warren Street, close to UNCG.

It’s unclear if police are searching for suspects, but the investigation is ongoing.

