Halloween Happenings across southeastern North Carolina

halloween 2021 wilmington
halloween 2021 wilmington(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Across the community, there were plenty of Halloween events to choose from this year.

From a Halloween festival at Poplar Grove Plantation, to a variety of different trunk or treats, families had plenty of activities to attend this spooky season.

At Goosebumps in the Grove, there was lots of candy, games, vendors, and even a haunted house for all ages.

Kimbrell’s Furniture also held their first trunk or treat for kids at their business. They had plenty of candy, games, and food trucks for those who attended.

Parents at the events say they were excited to finally be able to attend these events again.

“Long term, they grow up so fast. So looking back you just want to have any good moments you can. COVID kind of killed it the past two years, so one good one is all we wanted,” says Wilmington mother Rachael Collins.

The kids, though, had a different reason to be excited.

“My favorite part is eating the candy,” says nine-year old Catherine Hartzler.

These two events weren’t the only spooky events going on around community, there were plenty to choose from as the night went on.

