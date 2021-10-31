First Alert Forecast: all treat and no tricks this Halloween

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Halloween! Trick or treat yourself today! After a cool morning, expect afternoon highs to fall into the comfortable lower 70s. Your First Alert Forecast features clear or partly clear skies, slim or no rain chances, and gradually relaxing breezes to support any other outdoor plans you may have this evening! Speaking of, evening trick-or-treating should feature falling 60s; sunset is 6:21 p.m., by the way.

November should start with nice weather also-- mostly sunny skies and seasonable 70s during the day with 60s at night. Catch details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into the new month with a chillier ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Lastly: the Carolinas face no tropical storm threats through the period. The Atlantic Basin has been free of named storms for over three weeks!

