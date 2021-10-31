Cape Fear region high school football teams headed to state playoffs
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WECT) - The NCHSAA football state playoff brackets are set.
Here are the local teams that will be playing for a state championship and who their first round games will be against:
4A:
- #26 Corinth Holders at #7 HOGGARD
- #19 LANEY at #14 Fuquay-Varina
- #27 NEW HANOVER at #6 Cardinal Gibbons
3A:
- #24 SOUTH BRUNSWICK at #9 NORTH BRUNSWICK
- #30 WEST BRUNSWICK at #3 Seventy-First
2A:
- #29 Camden County at #4 WHITEVILLE
- #31 WEST BLADEN at #2 East Duplin
- #20 EAST BLADEN at #13 James Kenan
- #22 SOUTH COLUMBUS at #11 Washington
- #23 Southwest Edgecombe at #10 WALLACE-ROSE HILL
1A:
- #27 Lejeune at #6 PENDER
- #22 Bertie at #11 WEST COLUMBUS
- #21 EAST COLUMBUS at #12 North Edgecombe
Local teams in BOLD
Click here to view the full brackets for the 2021 NCHSAA football playoffs.
