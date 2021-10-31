Senior Connect
Cape Fear region high school football teams headed to state playoffs

By Zach Solon
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WECT) - The NCHSAA football state playoff brackets are set.

Here are the local teams that will be playing for a state championship and who their first round games will be against:

4A:

  • #26 Corinth Holders at #7 HOGGARD
  • #19 LANEY at #14 Fuquay-Varina
  • #27 NEW HANOVER at #6 Cardinal Gibbons

3A:

  • #24 SOUTH BRUNSWICK at #9 NORTH BRUNSWICK
  • #30 WEST BRUNSWICK at #3 Seventy-First

2A:

  • #29 Camden County at #4 WHITEVILLE
  • #31 WEST BLADEN at #2 East Duplin
  • #20 EAST BLADEN at #13 James Kenan
  • #22 SOUTH COLUMBUS at #11 Washington
  • #23 Southwest Edgecombe at #10 WALLACE-ROSE HILL

1A:

  • #27 Lejeune at #6 PENDER
  • #22 Bertie at #11 WEST COLUMBUS
  • #21 EAST COLUMBUS at #12 North Edgecombe

Local teams in BOLD

Click here to view the full brackets for the 2021 NCHSAA football playoffs.

