Cape Fear region high school football teams headed to state playoffs

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WECT) - The NCHSAA football state playoff brackets are set.

Here are the local teams that will be playing for a state championship and who their first round games will be against:

4A:

#26 Corinth Holders at #7 HOGGARD

#19 LANEY at #14 Fuquay-Varina

#27 NEW HANOVER at #6 Cardinal Gibbons

3A:

#24 SOUTH BRUNSWICK at #9 NORTH BRUNSWICK

#30 WEST BRUNSWICK at #3 Seventy-First

2A:

#29 Camden County at #4 WHITEVILLE

#31 WEST BLADEN at #2 East Duplin

#20 EAST BLADEN at #13 James Kenan

#22 SOUTH COLUMBUS at #11 Washington

#23 Southwest Edgecombe at #10 WALLACE-ROSE HILL

1A:

#27 Lejeune at #6 PENDER

#22 Bertie at #11 WEST COLUMBUS

#21 EAST COLUMBUS at #12 North Edgecombe

Local teams in BOLD

Click here to view the full brackets for the 2021 NCHSAA football playoffs.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.