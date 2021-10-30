Thousands expected in Bladenboro for the 14th annual Beast Festival

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) -The 14th annual Beast Festival in Bladenboro is stirring up lots of fun this weekend.

The family-friendly event has something for everyone: carnival rides for the kids, delicious food from vendors throughout the state, and live music from local bands.

“At special events, we do collard sandwiches and chicken bog,” said Glen Hunt of Lumby Ice Cream. “We do [it] the old fashion way; we cook them right on the spot.”

There’s not much that tastes better than homemade food, and that’s exactly what Hunt said he’s been bringing to Bladenboro’s Beast Fest for the past 12 years.

“We have a lot of folks down here that be looking for us every year,” Hunt said.

Terry Nance, president of Boost the Boro, the non-profit organization hosting the event said they’ve had a record number of sponsors this year and they’re expecting almost 10,000 people this weekend.

“We’ll have a very large crowd here tonight,” said Nance. “We have carnival rides; we’ll have vendors here tomorrow; this whole parking lot will be wrapped up with local craft vendors — a lot of them come from out of town. It’s a big event and a great thing for our community. [There will be] lots of new things — we’re having a homemade pecan pie contest, cornhole tournaments — this year we’re really expecting a big turnout for the cornhole tournament.”

Some things will be new and some things old, but Hunt says that it’s his favorite time of the year and he’s glad to be back after a year off due to the pandemic.

“This is a big event for us and everything — the folks are real nice down here and I enjoy coming out here; they greet us with love,” Hunt said.

Wholesome fall fun to add to a fun-filled weekend. “It’ll be a hoppin’ spot this year,” Nance said.

