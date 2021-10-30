Senior Connect
One injured in shooting Friday in Whiteville

(AP)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - One person is injured after a shooting in Whiteville on Friday.

The Whiteville Police Department says officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the San Jose Mexican Restaurant. One person, unrelated to the shooting, was injured and taken to Columbus Regional.

Officials say the victim was later taken to New Hanover Regional hospital.

The incident is under investigation. Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact them via the department’s TIPS line at 910-642-5111.

