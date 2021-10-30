Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: sunny & cool weekend for all Halloween costumes

By Claire Fry
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Boo! Or, rather, good to see you this Saturday! Halloween weekend is here and your First Alert Forecast features clear or partly clear skies, slim or no rain chances, and gradually relaxing breezes to support any outdoor plans you may have this evening!

HALLOWEEN: Expect afternoon highs to fall into the lower 70s with chilly upper 40s and lower 50s prior to daybreak Monday. Evening trick-or-treating should feature falling 60s; sunset is 6:21 p.m., by the way.

November should start with nice weather also-- mostly sunny skies and seasonable 70s during the day with 60s at night. Catch details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into the new month with a chillier ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Lastly: the Carolinas face no tropical storm threats through the period. The Atlantic Basin has been free of named storms for over three weeks!

