First Alert Forecast: A Halloween weekend fitting for all ghouls and goblins

By Gabe Ross
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:15 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Boo! Or, rather, good to see you on this Saturday morning! Halloween weekend is here and your First Alert Forecast features clear or partly clear skies, slim or none rain chances, and gradually relaxing breezes to support any outdoor plans you may have! Expect Saturday afternoon highs to fall short of 70 degrees with chilly upper 40s and lower 50s prior to daybreak Sunday. Speaking of Sunday, evening trick-or-treating should feature falling 60s after highs peak in the lower 70s. Halloween sunset is 6:21 p.m., by the way.

November should start with nice weather also-- mostly sunny skies and seasonable 70s during the day with 60s at night. Catch details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into the new month with a chillier ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Lastly: the Carolinas face no tropical storm threats through the period. The Atlantic Basin has been free of named storms for over three weeks!

