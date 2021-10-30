Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Cape Fear Heart walk raises thousands for the American Heart Association

cape fear heart walk at uncw
cape fear heart walk at uncw(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The annual Cape Fear Heart Walk took place on UNCW’s campus on Saturday morning. The event is put on by the American Heart Association of the Cape Fear, and raises money and awareness for heart-related conditions.

“Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women, and we just want them to know they can take steps to make their own hearts healthier and then to also aid to research,” says Director of the AHA of the Cape Fear Ashley Miller.

The 3-mile walk started at Veterans Hall and circled around the campus. There were games, vendors, and a DJ at the event to raise awareness for these conditions, but to also have fun while doing it.

Wilma Daniels, who lost her husband to a heart attack in 2008, participates in the walk every year to hopefully raise awareness to others about their own heart health.

“So many people just don’t realize that today, this minute, might be their last minute if they don’t take care of themselves,” says Daniels.

Now, she uses what was an unthinkable tragedy to share a message with others.

“So we never know how quickly our lives are going to be taken away from us. So it is important, very very important, that we take care of ourselves, take it seriously,” says Daniels.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation of teen at Trask High School leads to multiple charges
Jury finds ex-employees liable for copying, then deleting Wilmington restaurant’s recipe database
Bibi the Cat
‘The Queen of Kure Beach:’ locals search for beloved pier cat
Sgt. 1st Class Calvin T. Rockward suffered what Fort Bragg said was an unexpected medical event...
Special Forces soldier dies during physical fitness training at Fort Bragg
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam

Latest News

One injured in shooting Friday in Whiteville
Last chance for One-Stop Early Voting for Municipal Elections: check your county location
Last chance to take advantage of one-stop early voting Saturday
A Healthy Minds Survey conducted across 36 U.S. colleges in fall 2020 showed increased reported...
University of North Carolina System awards nearly $1 million mental health grants
Beast Festival in Bladenboro
Thousands expected in Bladenboro for the 14th annual Beast Festival