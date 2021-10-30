Cape Fear Heart walk raises thousands for the American Heart Association

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The annual Cape Fear Heart Walk took place on UNCW’s campus on Saturday morning. The event is put on by the American Heart Association of the Cape Fear, and raises money and awareness for heart-related conditions.

“Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women, and we just want them to know they can take steps to make their own hearts healthier and then to also aid to research,” says Director of the AHA of the Cape Fear Ashley Miller.

The 3-mile walk started at Veterans Hall and circled around the campus. There were games, vendors, and a DJ at the event to raise awareness for these conditions, but to also have fun while doing it.

Wilma Daniels, who lost her husband to a heart attack in 2008, participates in the walk every year to hopefully raise awareness to others about their own heart health.

“So many people just don’t realize that today, this minute, might be their last minute if they don’t take care of themselves,” says Daniels.

Now, she uses what was an unthinkable tragedy to share a message with others.

“So we never know how quickly our lives are going to be taken away from us. So it is important, very very important, that we take care of ourselves, take it seriously,” says Daniels.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.