Wilmington City Council to consider multiple resolutions to allocate ARPA funds

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council’s consent agenda for Wednesday night’s meeting includes three resolutions that would allocate American Recuse Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The resolutions involve $625,000 of the $25.9 million in ARPA funding the city received.

One of the resolutions would allocate $400,000 of ARPA funding to the Film Partnership of NC to create a new job program with a focus on diversity and inclusion in the workforce.

“The funds will be used to train a minimum of 90 pupils for an average of 5 weeks on the job, with a focus in historically underserved communities, for regional production positions related to the film and entertainment industries,” according to information from the agenda. “The program will pay $15 an hour and can include up to 10 hours of overtime paid at $22 per hour. These resources will not only fund the 90 person trainings but also serve as a likely catalyst for additional public and private resource investments.”

For more on the training program, click here.

The second resolution will allocate $125,000 to the Northside Food Co-op as it works to eliminate the food desert in downtown Wilmington.

“This request from the Northside Food Co-op will provide affordable and nutritious food to the Northside residents in their short-term operations as they work toward long-term solutions,” the agenda information states.

The third resolution would give $100,000 of funding to Coastal Horizons to fund a temporary expansion of an overdose reduction and treatment program.

“The Opioid Overdose Quick Response Team (QRT) program has been extremely successful in getting community members who have overdosed, or at risk of overdose, to agree to engage in a treatment program,” the meeting agenda information states. “Mental health professionals have shared data and concern that as a result of the pandemic there is a need to expand the QRT to address substances beyond opioids.”

