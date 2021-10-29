Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Student heckled while discussing bullying at Massachusetts school board meeting

By WBZ staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WBZ) - A high school senior broke down in tears at a Massachusetts school board meeting this week. She was speaking about being bullied because she is gay when someone interrupted her.

“It definitely induced a lot of panic in me,” Mackenzie Atwood said Thursday.

Atwood, a student at Franklin High School, is still trying to process the tense exchange at the school committee meeting held Tuesday.

She was addressing a previous speaker about protected classes against bullying when someone yelled at her mid-sentence.

“This woman stood up and said, ‘This is the type of indoctrination that’s being taught in schools,’ I believe. It was very emotional,” Atwood said.

Atwood is openly gay and has seen the bullying firsthand.

The outburst prompted the school committee chair to intervene, condemning the woman’s choice of words.

“This meeting will be conducted respectfully,” said Dr. Anne Bergen, Franklin School Committee, during the meeting. “There will no shouting out from the crowd. That is not how we ever, ever conduct meetings in this building.”

The superintendent sent a letter to parents, calling the disruption appalling and unacceptable.

“It’s sad that we have adults acting that way,” said Laura Atwood, Mackenzie Atwood’s mother.

Mother and daughter said they think positive change shouldn’t start at the school, but at home.

Mackenzie Atwood said it relies on parents, and people in general, being educated about respecting others and their identities.

“Teach respect - it’s the bottom line,” Laura Atwood said.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Greendale in Wilmington
Police investigate shooting of a teenager
Officials say a man dressed in all black and wearing a white mask entered the Scotchman at 1610...
Sheriff’s office investigating armed robbery of Scotchman on Hwy. 421
Area school boards vote to make Nov. 12 a day off for students
Three counties elect to make Nov. 12 a day off for students
One student was shot at New Hanover High School on Aug. 30.
Court documents shed light on decision to try suspect in New Hanover High shooting as an adult
Majette was convicted of accessory after the fact to murder and first degree kidnapping
Woman convicted for role in murder of Wilmington man

Latest News

A TV news crew tapes a report at the entrance of the Bonanza Creek Film Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M....
‘Rust’ armorer attorneys blame producers for ‘unsafe’ set
Social distancing remains a problem as Hawaii public schools plan to reopen
Poor classroom ventilation likely contributed to cluster of COVID cases in Hawaii school, health officials say
FILe - Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines introduces President Joe Biden during a...
US intel doesn’t expect to determine origins of COVID-19
President Biden is wrapping up his first day of a critical five-day diplomatic mission across...
Biden on the world stage with high-stakes trip
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in...
FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids