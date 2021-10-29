Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Special Forces soldier dies during physical fitness training at Fort Bragg

Sgt. 1st Class Calvin T. Rockward suffered what Fort Bragg said was an unexpected medical event...
Sgt. 1st Class Calvin T. Rockward suffered what Fort Bragg said was an unexpected medical event during the training.(WNCN)
By Jeff Reeves
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A 38-year-old Special Forces soldier died Wednesday during physical fitness training at Fort Bragg, U.S. Army officials said.

Sgt. 1st Class Calvin T. Rockward suffered what Fort Bragg said was an unexpected medical event during the training.

Rockward was attending the Special Forces Warrant Officer Technical and Tactical Certification Course when he died.

“Sgt. 1st Class Rockward was a warrior,” Col. Ryan Ehrler, commander of 1st SFG (A), said. “An accomplished, respected, and loved Special Forces soldier and teammate, Cal was also kind-hearted and cared deeply about his family.”

The Jacksonville, Florida native is survived by his wife and daughter.

He enlisted in the Army in Dec. 2004 as a Special Forces candidate.

Rockward was deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

Following the deployments, Fort Bragg said he transferred to 1st Battalion, 1st SFG (A) where he remained until he attended the Special Forces Intelligence Sergeant Course, ultimately becoming a Special Forces Intelligence Sergeant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Greendale in Wilmington
Police investigate shooting of a teenager
Officials say a man dressed in all black and wearing a white mask entered the Scotchman at 1610...
Sheriff’s office investigating armed robbery of Scotchman on Hwy. 421
Area school boards vote to make Nov. 12 a day off for students
Three counties elect to make Nov. 12 a day off for students
One student was shot at New Hanover High School on Aug. 30.
Court documents shed light on decision to try suspect in New Hanover High shooting as an adult
Majette was convicted of accessory after the fact to murder and first degree kidnapping
Woman convicted for role in murder of Wilmington man

Latest News

Scenes for the Hallmark movie, "USS Christmas," are being filmed in Wilmington.
Wilmington City Council to consider multiple resolutions to allocate ARPA funds
Jury finds ex-employees liable for copying, then deleting Wilmington restaurant’s recipe database
Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire in a building at Cape Fear Community...
Fire quickly extinguished at CFCC North building
Inappropriate images were include in an art lesson for sixth-graders at Kennedy Middle School,...
‘Inappropriate artistic images’ included in Charlotte middle school art lesson, principal says