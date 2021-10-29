‘The Queen of Kure Beach:’ locals search for beloved pier cat

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Neighbors on Pleasure Island are searching tonight for a well loved community member and a familiar face at the Kure Beach Pier.

Bibi the cat was last seen October 13.

They call her the queen of Kure Beach. Bibi likes to take her breakfast near the pier and enjoys watching a good sunrise.

“I just love her,” said local photographer Terri Chabot. “She’s just special to all of us.”

The cat has quite a following. A Facebook page set up to share pictures, interactions and Bibi sightings has thousands of followers. A Bibi the Cat photo calendar already has hundreds of orders, and admins on the group say there’s even a demand for Bibi merchandise like t-shirts and cups. Its not uncommon that people visit the pier just for the cat.

Lately, the page has been less about sharing memories, and more about concerns about the pier kitty. No one has seen Bibi since October 12.

Her subjects have searched all around town and even called local hotels asking them to search their rooms, where the cat has been known to follow tourists to their rooms, but they’ve had no luck yet.

“We are all are praying that someone has her and will bring her back for us. We all love and care for her,” said owner Michalanne Cook.

Shes less of Cook’s pet, and more of a mascot, known for keeping early morning fishermen company, chasing dune rats and putting a smile on everyone’s face

“She makes people happy/ People can come here sad sometimes, I think they come here alone or come here to regroup, especially during COVID, people are sad and she would just roll up to them and sit on their lap and let them pet her and just make them happy,” said Chabot.

Kure beach locals remain optimistic though, and know the playful pier cat has lives to spare.

cook “She’s loved and missed very much. We don’t believe anything tragic has happened to her yet, just hope that if someone took her, they just didn’t realize it, and maybe they’re trying to be kind to give her a home, but she has a home and it’s here at Kure Beach Pier”

The tabby is well loved and cared for. Cook keeps her fed and up to date on shots, and she also does have a collar with a tag.

Anyone who finds Bibi should call that number or reach out to the group on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.