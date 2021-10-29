Senior Connect
Jury finds ex-employees liable for copying, then deleting Wilmington restaurant’s recipe database

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A New Hanover County jury has ruled that a trio of former employees owe thousands of dollars to the owner of Eternal Sunshine Café after they copied a database of recipes and then deleted it.

A news release from the restaurant’s attorneys — Reiss & Nutt, PLLC — states that the jury found Samantha Passwaters Frye, Paul Chris Frye, and Edgar Santos-Cardenas jointly liable for computer trespass, misappropriation of trade secrets, breach of contract, and civil conspiracy.

The jury awarded the restaurant $65,000 in compensatory and punitive damages.

Eternal Sunshine Cafe, a popular breakfast and brunch eatery, first opened on Eastwood Road in 2014 and later expanded to Leland in 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic forced Michael Pellegrino, owner and executive chef, to close the Leland location on May 2020 and furlough employees until it could reopen.

The jury determined that on the day the Leland location closed, the trio “conspired to take most of the restaurant’s database of proprietary recipes and related information and to delete Eternal Sunshine’s password protected data for about 70 dishes.”

“Especially with the restaurant already on its heels from COVID, the misconduct of these employees was a major blow to the café,” said W. Cory Reiss of the law firm Reiss & Nutt.  “It also set back Mike’s plans to expand because these recipes and methods associated with them were his foundation for growth in this region and beyond. Mike has been busy recreating what these defendants deleted. But the verdict sends a clear message that such egregious conduct won’t be tolerated.”

