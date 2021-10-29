Senior Connect
Investigation of teen at Trask High School leads to multiple charges

(WLBT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An investigation into a possible narcotics violation at Heide Trask High School led to a 17-year-old student being taken into secured custody.

The teen was charged with the following:

  • Possession of Handgun by a Minor
  • Carry a Concealed Weapon
  • Possession of Firearm on School Grounds
  • Altering of a Firearms Serial Number
  • Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver within 1000 feet of School
  • Possession Marijuana Paraphernalia

No further details have been released because of the age of the offender.

