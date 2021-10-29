Senior Connect
‘Inappropriate artistic images’ included in Charlotte middle school art lesson, principal says

The principal said he worked with the art teacher to have the pictures removed from the Canvas platform.
Inappropriate images were include in an art lesson for sixth-graders at Kennedy Middle School,...
Inappropriate images were include in an art lesson for sixth-graders at Kennedy Middle School, according to the principal.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte middle school principal said he will revisit protocols after “inappropriate artistic images” were included in an art lesson.

In a message to parents, Kennedy Middle School Principal Kevin Sudimack said it was brought to his attention Monday evening that the images were “inadvertently included” in a sixth-grade art lesson while the teacher is on maternity leave.

Sudimack said he worked with the art teacher to have the pictures removed from the Canvas platform.

“I will revisit protocols with teachers to ensure the digital resources and links they choose are reputable and have been vetted appropriately,” Sudimack said in his message.

