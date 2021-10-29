First Alert Forecast: "spook-tacular" Halloween weekend in store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a blustery fall Friday evening across the Cape Fear Region. But, as clouds and residual showers break for lengthy sunny periods, conditions will not be nearly as stormy as Thursday night! Expect evening and overnight temperatures to bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s amid frisky, but calming westerly breezes gusting near 20 mph.

Halloween weekend is loaded with outdoor events and clear or partly clear skies, slim or none rain chances, and gradually relaxing breezes ought to support them all! Expect Saturday afternoon highs mainly in the upper 60s, and comfortable 60s for Sunday evening trick-or-treating. Halloween sunset is 6:21 p.m., by the way.

November should start with nice weather also. Catch details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or: customize your location and extend your outlook deeper into the new month with a chillier ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Lastly: the Carolinas face no tropical storm threats through the period. The Atlantic Basin has been free of named storms for over three weeks!

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.