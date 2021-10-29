Fire quickly extinguished at CFCC North building
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire in the cosmetology building at Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus Friday morning.
Officials with New Hanover County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a structure fire call at the campus around 10:25 a.m.
The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the second floor.
Units began clearing the scene just before 11 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
