Fire quickly extinguished at CFCC North building

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a fire in the cosmetology building at Cape Fear Community College’s North Campus Friday morning.

Officials with New Hanover County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a structure fire call at the campus around 10:25 a.m.

The fire was quickly extinguished and contained to the second floor.

Units began clearing the scene just before 11 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

