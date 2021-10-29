Feds to begin leasing process for wind farms off Wilmington coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of the Interior says it’s going ahead with the lease of a nearly 200-square mile area off the North Carolina coast for offshore wind development.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that on Monday, the Department of the Interior will publish a notice in the Federal Register proposing the lease sale of a large portion of the Wilmington East Wind Energy Area, starting a 60-day public comment period that will last until Jan. 3, 2022.

The department says when it’s done, the Wilmington East area could generate more than 1.5 gigawatts of electricity, enough for more than 500,000 homes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press and the News & Observer. All rights reserved.