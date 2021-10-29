Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Feds to begin leasing process for wind farms off Wilmington coast

Wind turbine
Wind turbine(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of the Interior says it’s going ahead with the lease of a nearly 200-square mile area off the North Carolina coast for offshore wind development.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports that on Monday, the Department of the Interior will publish a notice in the Federal Register proposing the lease sale of a large portion of the Wilmington East Wind Energy Area, starting a 60-day public comment period that will last until Jan. 3, 2022.

The department says when it’s done, the Wilmington East area could generate more than 1.5 gigawatts of electricity, enough for more than 500,000 homes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press and the News & Observer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Greendale in Wilmington
Police investigate shooting of a teenager
Officials say a man dressed in all black and wearing a white mask entered the Scotchman at 1610...
Sheriff’s office investigating armed robbery of Scotchman on Hwy. 421
One student was shot at New Hanover High School on Aug. 30.
Court documents shed light on decision to try suspect in New Hanover High shooting as an adult
Area school boards vote to make Nov. 12 a day off for students
Three counties elect to make Nov. 12 a day off for students
Majette was convicted of accessory after the fact to murder and first degree kidnapping
Woman convicted for role in murder of Wilmington man

Latest News

Wiley Cash, New York Times best-selling author of the new novel "When Ghosts Come Home", is the...
Wiley Cash: Why his new novel will make readers think about life’s ghosts (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)
Three counties will close schools November 12 for a "wellnss day"
Three counties will close schools November 12 for a "wellnss day"
Local health experts weigh in on COVID-19 vaccines for children
Local health experts are making plans for expected approval of COVID-19 vaccine
Children five and older could soon be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Local health experts weigh in on COVID-19 vaccines for children