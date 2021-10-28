Senior Connect
WMPO awards nearly $1.5 million to fund four local transportation projects

The City of Wilmington will receive $680,000 for the cost to design Phase 1 of the Downtown Trail
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Board of the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) awarded $1,481,100 to transportation projects in Wilmington, Navassa and Kure Beach at a meeting Wednesday.

The funds were allocated through the Coronavirus Response and Recovery Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSAA), which appropriated $10 billion for highway infrastructure programs.

Four projects were selected from a call for applications and will be funded as follows:

  • The Town of Navassa will receive $168,198 to complete the Navassa Park multi-use path along Brooklyn Street between Water Street and Navassa Road.
  • The Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority (Wave Transit) will receive $273,343 for passenger amenity upgrades, including the installation of transit shelters and benches.
  • The City of Wilmington will receive $680,000 for the cost to design Phase 1 of the Downtown Trail.
  • The Town of Kure Beach will receive $359,559 to improve pedestrian access and safety at the intersection of Fort Fisher Blvd and K Avenue, including sidewalks.

According to the press release, the federal funds will support local efforts to improve transit facilities, pedestrian access, safety and traffic operations.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

