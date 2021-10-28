Senior Connect
Teen charged with making threat against Heidi Trask High; Sheriff’s office asks public to not repost online threats

Classroom generic
Classroom generic(WRDW)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 14-year-old has been charged with making a threat against Heidi Trask High School, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say they began receiving notifications of a threat directed at the school Monday night.

“Upon learning of the threat, an investigation began,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. “Pender deputies worked through the night, conducted a search warrant at a residence in Rocky Point and ultimately determined there was no credible threat of violence at Heidi Trask High School.

“Following the investigation, a 14-year-old juvenile was taken into secure custody in connection with the threat at Heidi Trask High School.”

The teen is charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the same teen was arrested Tuesday and accused of making a social media threat about Hoggard High School.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to report it when they see an online threat against a school and not to repost it.

“We would like to remind students and parents to ‘Report, don’t Repost’ when learning of these threats,” the news release states. “Anyone who screenshots and then re-shares a post referencing school violence is technically in violation of the statute that this juvenile has been charged with.”

