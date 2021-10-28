Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Solar wing jammed on NASA spacecraft chasing asteroids

This Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 file photo shows NASA's Lucy spacecraft with its housing at the...
This Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 file photo shows NASA's Lucy spacecraft with its housing at the AstroTech facility in Titusville, Fla. It will be first space mission to explore a diverse population of small bodies known as the Jupiter Trojan asteroids.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is debating whether to try to fix a jammed solar panel on its newly launched Lucy spacecraft, en route to explore an unprecedented number of asteroids.

The problem cropped up shortly after the spacecraft’s Oct. 16 liftoff on a 12-year journey.

After measuring the electric current this week, NASA reported Wednesday that one of Lucy’s two giant, circular solar panels is only between 75% and 95% extended. A lanyard is holding it in place.

Any attempt at reopening the wing — which is 24 feet in diameter (7 meters) — would not occur before mid-November.

So far, the problem has not affected Lucy’s outbound flight, so there’s no rush to figure out the next step, according to NASA. Everything else on the spacecraft is working properly.

The nearly $1 billion mission seeks to explore seven so-called Trojan asteroids that share Jupiter’s orbit around the sun and another space rock closer to home. Lucy should swoop within 600 miles (965 kilometers) of each target.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Greendale in Wilmington
Police investigate shooting of a teenager
An athlete participating in last weekend's Ironman triathlon was rescued after falling from a...
Triathlon participant rescued after plunging 50 feet off bridge, officials say
The second shooting in five months at Sandy Ridge apartment complex.
City officials to take action after second Sandy Ridge shooting this year
Majette was convicted of accessory after the fact to murder and first degree kidnapping
Woman convicted for role in murder of Wilmington man
Carly Baron
‘She was the light of our lives’: Family remembering 23-year-old daughter killed last Halloween

Latest News

FILE - In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME...
Families of 9 killed in SC church settle with feds over gun
Two law enforcement officers will not face charges after shooting a man who allegedly tried to...
No charges for officers in August shooting of driver in downtown Wilmington
Officials say a man dressed in all black and wearing a white mask entered the Scotchman at 1610...
Sheriff’s office investigating armed robbery of Scotchman
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden announces ‘historic’ deal, asks Democrats for votes
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden bound for global summits, aims to pass domestic agenda