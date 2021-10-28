Sheriff’s office investigating armed robbery of Scotchman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man armed with a gun robbed a convenience store early Thursday morning, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say a man dressed in all black and wearing a white mask entered the Scotchman at 1610 N. Hwy 421 just before 3 a.m.

“The robber entered the Scotchman pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash,” a news release states. “The robber fled out the back door of the store.”

Anyone with any information on the robbery is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4260. Tips can be submitted anonymously at https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/

