Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office investigating armed robbery of Scotchman

Officials say a man dressed in all black and wearing a white mask entered the Scotchman at 1610...
Officials say a man dressed in all black and wearing a white mask entered the Scotchman at 1610 N. Hwy 421 just before 3 a.m.(Source: Gray News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man armed with a gun robbed a convenience store early Thursday morning, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say a man dressed in all black and wearing a white mask entered the Scotchman at 1610 N. Hwy 421 just before 3 a.m.

“The robber entered the Scotchman pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash,” a news release states. “The robber fled out the back door of the store.”

Anyone with any information on the robbery is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4260. Tips can be submitted anonymously at https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Greendale in Wilmington
Police investigate shooting of a teenager
An athlete participating in last weekend's Ironman triathlon was rescued after falling from a...
Triathlon participant rescued after plunging 50 feet off bridge, officials say
The second shooting in five months at Sandy Ridge apartment complex.
City officials to take action after second Sandy Ridge shooting this year
Majette was convicted of accessory after the fact to murder and first degree kidnapping
Woman convicted for role in murder of Wilmington man
Carly Baron
‘She was the light of our lives’: Family remembering 23-year-old daughter killed last Halloween

Latest News

Two law enforcement officers will not face charges after shooting a man who allegedly tried to...
No charges for officers in August shooting of driver in downtown Wilmington
Students with Columbus County Schools will not have school Nov. 12, the school system recently...
Nov. 12 now a day off for Columbus Co. Schools students
The NCDOT has dropped its plans to construct a roundabout at a Columbus County intersection.
Proposed roundabout at Columbus Co. intersection will not move forward
Classroom generic
Teen charged with making threat against Heidi Trask High; Sheriff’s office asks public to not repost online threats