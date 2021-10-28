Senior Connect
S.C. attempted murder suspect captured near Tabor City

Anthony Wade Lamb
Anthony Wade Lamb(Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A South Carolina man wanted in connection with an attempted murder was captured by deputies in Columbus County earlier this week.

According to a news release, officials with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office received a BOLO on Monday that Anthony Wade Lamb, 32, of Timmonsville, SC, had ties to the Tabor City area and was wanted on charges of attempted murder and theft of a motor vehicle out of Florence County, SC.

Shortly later, investigators were able to determine a possible location for Lamb and went to a home on Carolina Road near Tabor City where they found the stolen vehicle with Lamb inside it.

He was taken into custody without incident. Deputies also recovered a handgun with an altered serial number.

Lamb was booked into the Columbus County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

