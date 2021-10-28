Salvation Army has new deadline for holiday Angel Tree Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Salvation Army of the Cape Fear has extended its deadline to apply for the Cape Fear Angel Tree Program for 2021.

Major Connie Morris stopped by the WECT studios, Thursday morning, to talk about the program and the deadline, which is now Oct. 31.

“We’re just trying to make sure we can help as many people as possible " says Major Morris. “We know the need is there. We just want to make sure people have the time, to complete the necessary forms.”

Here’s what you need to know to apply.

The Christmas gifts are from children ages 1-12

To complete this application for the 2021 Angel Tree Program, you must have and will be instructed to upload the following REQUIRED documentation:

1. A valid, working e-mail address

2. A State or Government Issued photo ID of the person making the application

3. Birth Certificate(s) or Proof of Custody for children ages 1 – 12 years of age

4. Proof of Residency or Lease

5. Income and Expenses for budget section

6. Children’s Clothing and Shoe Sizes

7. Gift Wish List and Needs

Keep in mind, this is for families who live in New Hanover, Brunswick, Bladen, Pender or Columbus counties.

It’s important to remember, the application must be 100% complete or it will not be accepted.

Checking the latest post on the Salvation Army’s Facebook page, incomplete applications are a real problem and you don’t want an opportunity to pass you because the form was incomplete.

According to a post dated, Oct. 20,the Salvation Army of the Cape Fear had 860 applications that were started and not finished and submitted, and 150 that were returned to applicants due to missing information.

“We also have moved up the deadline for people who want to help " said Major Morris. “We hope to have our first batch of angel tags ready by the first week of November. Like a lot of other industries and agencies we’re worried the supply chain issues, making news, could impact how many people we help this upcoming holiday "

To learn more about the program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.