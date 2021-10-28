Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Salvation Army has new deadline for holiday Angel Tree Program

By Bill Murray
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Salvation Army of the Cape Fear has extended its deadline to apply for the Cape Fear Angel Tree Program for 2021.

Major Connie Morris stopped by the WECT studios, Thursday morning, to talk about the program and the deadline, which is now Oct. 31.

“We’re just trying to make sure we can help as many people as possible " says Major Morris. “We know the need is there. We just want to make sure people have the time, to complete the necessary forms.”

Here’s what you need to know to apply.

The Christmas gifts are from children ages 1-12

To complete this application for the 2021 Angel Tree Program, you must have and will be instructed to upload the following REQUIRED documentation:

1. A valid, working e-mail address

2. A State or Government Issued photo ID of the person making the application

3. Birth Certificate(s) or Proof of Custody for children ages 1 – 12 years of age

4. Proof of Residency or Lease

5. Income and Expenses for budget section

6. Children’s Clothing and Shoe Sizes

7. Gift Wish List and Needs

Keep in mind, this is for families who live in New Hanover, Brunswick, Bladen, Pender or Columbus counties.

It’s important to remember, the application must be 100% complete or it will not be accepted.

Checking the latest post on the Salvation Army’s Facebook page, incomplete applications are a real problem and you don’t want an opportunity to pass you because the form was incomplete.

According to a post dated, Oct. 20,the Salvation Army of the Cape Fear had 860 applications that were started and not finished and submitted, and 150 that were returned to applicants due to missing information.

“We also have moved up the deadline for people who want to help " said Major Morris. “We hope to have our first batch of angel tags ready by the first week of November. Like a lot of other industries and agencies we’re worried the supply chain issues, making news, could impact how many people we help this upcoming holiday "

To learn more about the program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Greendale in Wilmington
Police investigate shooting of a teenager
An athlete participating in last weekend's Ironman triathlon was rescued after falling from a...
Triathlon participant rescued after plunging 50 feet off bridge, officials say
The second shooting in five months at Sandy Ridge apartment complex.
City officials to take action after second Sandy Ridge shooting this year
Carly Baron
‘She was the light of our lives’: Family remembering 23-year-old daughter killed last Halloween
According to the university police’s crime log, the five allegations were reported between...
UNCW police investigating five recent reports of sexual misconduct on campus

Latest News

A new group is working to register minority voters in North Carolina. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/file)
New North Carolina Project hopes to register minority voters and encourage them to be voters for life
UNCW women's golf ready for Landfall Tradition
One of the nation’s top collegiate women’s golf tournaments takes place this weekend in Wilmington
New Hanover County held the first listening session to hear ideas from the community about how...
“We know it’s the community’s money”: NHC Endowment listens to ideas on where to spend $1.25 billion
Carly Baron
‘She was the light of our lives’: Family remembering 23-year-old daughter killed last Halloween