Proposed roundabout at Columbus Co. intersection will not move forward

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A contentious proposal to add a roundabout at an intersection in western Columbus County will not be moving forward.

In a statement Thursday morning, N.C. Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Columbus, Robeson) said no changes will be made to the intersection, located at Peacock Road and U.S. 74/76 Business near Chadbourn.

“After lengthy discussions with NCDOT, they are committed to studying this intersection, as well as others in the county. As Senior Chair of Transportation in the House, I was able to take the concerns of our local folks directly to Secretary Boyette. I look forward to working with the Secretary as well as our local engineers to make sure we have the safest roads possible,” Jones said.

The proposed roundabout would have likely forced the Peacocks Road store to close due to losing most of its parking lot in the intersection redesign. Owner Jennifer Caines started an online petition, which garnered dozens of signatures, asking for the NCDOT to reconsider the plan.

Andrew Barksdale, a spokesperson for the NCDOT, confirmed the agency decided Wednesday that it will no longer pursue the roundabout plan after conducting further data analysis.

For now, the current all-way stop at the intersection was determined to be sufficient for traffic flow and volume through 2040.

“This is a good example of the department being responsive to the community and ensuring an intersection is a long-term, viable and safe solution for traffic,” Barksdale said.

