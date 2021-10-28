Senior Connect
Police investigate shooting of teenager

Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 300 block of Greendale in Wilmington
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are on scene of a shooting in the 300 block of Greendale Drive in Wilmington.

Police responded to the call at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by EMS to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting.

Please contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for 100% anonymous methods. You can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

