Police investigate shooting of teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are on scene of a shooting in the 300 block of Greendale Drive in Wilmington.

Police responded to the call at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday night.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported by EMS to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting.

Please contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for 100% anonymous methods. You can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.

