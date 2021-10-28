No charges for officers in August shooting of driver in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two law enforcement officers will not face charges after shooting a man who allegedly tried to hit one of them with his vehicle during an encounter in downtown Wilmington in August, the District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Following an investigation by the SBI, District Attorney Ben David said Deputy Stanley Taylor with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and officer Andrew Vrooman with the Wilmington Police Department were both justified when they discharged their firearms, striking 33-year-old John Rukosky on Aug. 4.

David said his office will not make any further comments regarding the case.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers tried to stop Rukosky’s vehicle for a traffic offense but he failed to comply. Police supervisors decided not to pursue the vehicle because of the number of cars on the road at the time.

A short time later, Rukosky managed to drive behind some WPD units and follow them. At the same time, a deputy was on foot near 4th and Grace streets serving civil papers when Rukosky allegedly veered at the deputy in an attempt to hit him, according to police.

Law enforcement fired at Rukosky who was struck at least once. He managed to drive several more blocks before colliding with a WPD vehicle in the area of Grace and McRae streets.

Rukosky was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment and eventually released on Oct. 14 where he was booked on charges of assault on a government official, flee to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, reckless driving, and two counts of failure to heed a light/siren.

He’s currently in the New Hanover County Jail under a $200,100 bond. His next court date is Nov. 4.

Hours prior to the downtown Wilmington incident, Rukosky asked airport officials at Modern Aviation if he could access the ramp where aircraft were parked. The officials informed him the ramp was a secured area. Two minutes later, he returned, tried to gain access to the ramp himself and was asked to leave. Modern Aviation’s customer service manager then reported the man to the airport operation office, consistent with their policy.

