Man charged in Dessie Road fatal shooting, Columbus County deputies say

Tyquise Baker
Tyquise Baker(Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting on Dessie Road near Chadbourn last month.

According to a news release, Tyquise “BoBo” Baker, 22, was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He was given no bond.

The sheriff’s office previously stated that Julius Amani Miller, 21, was fatally shot and another person injured when gunfire erupted on Dessie Road on Sept. 14. Baker was also injured in the shooting, a sheriff’s office official confirmed.

This investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information can contact Lt. Barber with the sheriff’s office at 910-642-6551.

